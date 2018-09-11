Lee posted two interceptions and seven tackles (six solo) in Monday's win over the Lions.

Lee managed to return one of his two interceptions Monday for a touchdown, giving the Jets their first defensive score since 2013. He was the star performer on a Jets defense that was dominant on Monday night, and while this level of production is obviously not sustainable, Lee is off to a great start to his third NFL season after recording the first two picks of his career.

