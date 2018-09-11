Jets' Darron Lee: Picks Stafford off twice Monday
Lee posted two interceptions and seven tackles (six solo) in Monday's win over the Lions.
Lee managed to return one of his two interceptions Monday for a touchdown, giving the Jets their first defensive score since 2013. He was the star performer on a Jets defense that was dominant on Monday night, and while this level of production is obviously not sustainable, Lee is off to a great start to his third NFL season after recording the first two picks of his career.
