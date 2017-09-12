Play

Lee had 10 tackles, including one sack, during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

The Jets struggled stopping the Bills' rushing attack at the goal line, which opened up plenty of tackle opportunities for Lee and Demario Davis, who finished with 14 tackles of his own. With the situation likely to repeat itself often this season, Lee could be a solid source of tackles in IDP leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories