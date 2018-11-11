Jets' Darron Lee: Records 11 tackles in loss
Lee logged 11 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.
Lee posted his highest single-game tackle total of the season during the Week 10 loss, during which time the Jets' defense was outmatched by Buffalo's offense during all phases of the game. The 2016 first-rounder's tackle volume and work in pass coverage keep him on the IDP radar, and Lee will look to log another strong performance against the Patriots in Week 11.
