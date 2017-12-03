Lee has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a coach's decision, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Lee's inactive designation comes as a surprise this week, while Jets coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the decision following the conclusion of the game. In the meantime, Julian Stanford and Bruce Carter figure to see additional reps at inside linebacker next to usual starter Demario Davis.

