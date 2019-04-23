Lee isn't participating in the offseason program, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Neither team nor player has much incentive to risk an injury when there's a desire to work out a trade. With C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson locked in as their top linebackers, the Jets presumably hope to deal Lee before or during the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2016 first-round pick had three interceptions last season and three sacks the year prior, but he was never known for consistency even before he closed out 2018 with a four-game suspension for a substance abuse violation.

