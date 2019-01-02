Lee had his suspension lifted Monday according to the NFL's transaction report.

Lee was hit with a four-game suspension to end the year for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The Jets will now face the decision of whether or not they wish to extend a fifth-year option to the linebacker. If the fifth year option is not exercised by May 3, Lee will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 league year. The former 2016 first-round selection recorded 74 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions and a touchdown through 12 games this season.

