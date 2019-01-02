Jets' Darron Lee: Suspension lifted
Lee had his suspension lifted Monday according to the NFL's transaction report.
Lee was hit with a four-game suspension to end the year for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The Jets will now face the decision of whether or not they wish to extend a fifth-year option to the linebacker. If the fifth year option is not exercised by May 3, Lee will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019 league year. The former 2016 first-round selection recorded 74 tackles, five pass breakups, three interceptions and a touchdown through 12 games this season.
More News
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Done for season after suspension•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Records 11 tackles in loss•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Records third interception in Week 6•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Picks Stafford off twice Monday•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Ready to call plays•
-
Jets' Darron Lee: Finishes with career high in tackles, sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...