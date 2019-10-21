Jets' Darryl Roberts: All clear Monday
Roberts (ankle) will suit up for Monday's game against the Patriots, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
Despite practice in just a limited fashion this week, this news re-assures his healthy status for Week 7. The 28-year-old has played all but one defensive snap this season, logging 31 tackles (27 solo) in one interception, and is expected to keep his role for Monday's contest.
