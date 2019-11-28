Play

Roberts (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Roberts has logged two consecutive limited practice sessions, and he appears to have a shot to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday after a three-game absence. The starting cornerback's status for Week 13 will become more clear following Friday's final injury report of the week.

