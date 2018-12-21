Jets' Darryl Roberts: Dealing with toe injury
Roberts has a toe injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Roberts took over at starting free safety in early December with Marcus Maye (shoulder) and Doug Middleton (pectoral) landing on injured reserve, leaving the Jets with minimal depth at the position. Rontez Miles would likely be forced into an increased role should Roberts be unable to play Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Darryl Roberts: Likely to start versus Titans•
-
Jets' Darryl Roberts: Leads team in tackles during loss•
-
Jets' Darryl Roberts: Set to start Sunday•
-
Jets' Darryl Roberts: Clear of injury designation•
-
Jets' Darryl Roberts: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jets' Darryl Roberts: Suffers hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...