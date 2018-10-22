Jets' Darryl Roberts: Leads team in tackles during loss
Roberts recorded eleven total tackles and two passes defended during New York's 37-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Roberts had a busy day with Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps) sidelined, logging 100 percent of Gang Green's defensive snaps and serving as a fulltime starter. The fourth-year cornerback allowed a touchdown to Adam Thielen to begin the Week 7 contest, but bounced back as the game continued. Roberts mostly shadowed Stefon Diggs, and allowed the wideout only 33 receiving yards on eight catches. Roberts' strong performance could earn him an increased defensive role even when Johnson returns to the field.
