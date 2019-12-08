Play

Roberts is expected to start at safety Sunday against the Dolphins, dddd reports.

Jamal Adams (ankle) is inactive Week 14, and Roberts is expected to take over at free safety while Marcus Maye moves to strong safety. Roberts played nearly every defensive snap through the first eight games at cornerback, but he played only eight defensive snaps over the last four games due to a calf injury. The 29-year-old also filled in a safety last season for the Jets.

