Jets' Darryl Roberts: Likely to start versus Titans
Roberts is expected to start at free safety in place of Marcus Maye (shoulder) in Sunday's game versus the Titans, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Roberts has spent plenty of time in a starting role this season, and he averages 6.2 tackles in games where he logs more than 60 defensive snaps. His chances to make plays against the pass are reduced with a matchup against the Titans, who rank last in the league with 27.5 passing attempts per game.
