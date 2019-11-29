Play

Roberts (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Roberts logged a trio of limited practices this week. If he manages to suit up in Cincinnati on Sunday after a three-game absence, Roberts will play his usual key role in New York's secondary.

