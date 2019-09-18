Play

Roberts recorded five tackles (four solo), one defended pass and one interception during Monday's 23-3 loss to the Browns.

Roberts has compiled 13 tackles through two contests and participated in every defensive snap for the Jets' defense. He'll face a difficult test Week 3, as New York's defense works to contain the Patriots' offense which has averaged 38 points per game thus far in 2019.

