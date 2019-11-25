Play

Roberts (calf) is trending toward a return to the practice field this week, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Roberts has missed three straight games due to a lingering calf injury, and he didn't practice in any capacity last week. The starting cornerback appears to be making progress in his recovery, but his status for Week 13's tilt against the Bengals is still up in the air.

