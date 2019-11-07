Roberts suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Roberts appears to be in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Giants due to the severity of his injury. The starting cornerback's chances of suiting up Week 10 will likely come down to how much he's able to do in practice Thursday and Friday.

