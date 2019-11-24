Play

Roberts (calf) won't play in Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Roberts came into the game with a doubtful tag after he failed to log any practice time throughout the week. In his stead, Brian Poole, Arthur Maulet and Blessuan Austin will continue to serve as the main cornerbacks for the Jets.

