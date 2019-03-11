Jets' Darryl Roberts: Re-signs with Jets
The Jets and Roberts came to terms on a contract Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Roberts logged 48 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception across 16 games with Gang Green last season, including 10 starts. With Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine both set to become free agents this offseason, Roberts could be in line for notable playing time once again in 2019. The exact terms of Roberts' contract may remain undisclosed until the new league year begins March 13.
