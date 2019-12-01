Play

Roberts (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Roberts worked as a limited practice participant all week but is ready to return from his three-game absence. The 29-year-old played nearly every defensive snaps through the first nine games before the calf injury cropped up, and he figures to reclaim his role in the Jets' secondary.

