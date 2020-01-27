Play

Roberts finished the 2019 season with a career-high 63 tackles and added one interception.

Roberts dressed in 13 games this past season, starting 10 of those. The 29-year-old cornerback will compete for playing time in 2020 given New York's underwhelming alternatives at his position, and the Jets still owe Roberts more than $13 million over the next two seasons.

