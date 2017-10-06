Roberts (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

When Roberts sees enough snaps, he can be a valuable option -- he racked up seven solo tackles and broke up a pass when he played 60 defensive snaps against the Dolphins in Week 3. He was lined up for another increase in snaps against the Jags in Week 4, but he had to leave early with this hamstring ailment. When he's healthy, Roberts could be due for large contributions.