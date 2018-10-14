Roberts will start at cornerback against the Colts on Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The announcement isn't surprising as starter Trumaine Johnson (quad) and fellow nickel/dime corner Buster Skrine (concussion) are both inactive. Roberts will start opposite Morris Claiborne as Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be without top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring).

