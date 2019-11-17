Play

Roberts (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Roberts is just two tackles from setting a new career high in the category, but that will be put on hold. The fifth-year pro will miss a second straight game, likely bumping Blessuan Austin into a starting role against Dwayne Haskins, who will be starting his second career game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories