Jets' Darryl Roberts: Suffers hamstring injury
Roberts suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Jaguars and is doubtful to return, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts played 60 defensive snaps against Miami in Week 3, recording seven solo tackles. He plays a good bunch as the No. 3 corner for the Jets, so a quick return would be favorable. His next opportunity to play will by Week 5 against the Browns.
