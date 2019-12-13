Play

Roberts recorded seven solo tackles and a pass defensed in Thursday's 42-21 loss to Baltimore.

Roberts tied with James Burgess for the team lead in tackles, and he made them all the hard way. The veteran defensive back has consecutive seven-tackle games under his belt, having now reached at least that mark on six different occasions this season.

