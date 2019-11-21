Play

Roberts (calf) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts has missed two straight games due to a lingering calf strain, and he hasn't yet made enough progress in his recovery to resume practicing. If Roberts is unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Blessaun Austin will stand to slot into the starting lineup again.

