Roberts (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Roberts will miss his first game of the season due to a calf strain suffered during Wednesday's practice. Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet are candidates to play expanded roles on defense as long as Roberts is unable to go.

