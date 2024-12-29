Adams (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Adams, who was listed as a non-participant on New York's practice reports Wednesday and Thursday, then worked in a limited capacity Friday before approaching the contest listed as questionable. With Adams available Sunday, the talented wideout is poised to remain a key Week 17 target for QB Aaron Rodgers in the absence of any limitations or in-game setbacks. Over his last four outings, Adams has averaged a fantasy-friendly 7.5 catches on 12 targets for 110.3 yards, while notching five TDs in that span.