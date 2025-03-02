The Jets are open to trading Adams before the start of the new league year on March 12, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport adds that the Jets are expected to release Adams if they cannot arrange a trade elsewhere and, if he's let go, he could follow quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new team in free agency. New York officially informed Rodgers on Feb. 13 that the team would not bring him back after his second season with the team. Adams reunited with the quarterback, who was his longtime teammate during their time in Green Bay, when the wideout was traded from the Raiders to the Jets in October. The 32-year-old posted 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns over 11 games in the Big Apple. He also tallied 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown over three games with Las Vegas in 2024, marking his fifth straight 1,000-yard season. Adams would incur a $38.2 million cap hit for the Jets next season and he has two years remaining on his current contract, though none of his salary is guaranteed. Teams interested in acquiring him would likely prefer to wait until he is released before attempting to sign him on a lower number in free agency, which will make finding a trade partner by March 12 rather difficult.