Adams caught nine of 12 targets for 198 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Adams was blanked on two first-half targets as Aaron Rodgers completed only three passes before halftime, but the veteran wideout secured a 12-yard reception on the first play of the second half and took over from there. Adams made a 43-yard catch on New York's second possession of the third quarter and added a one-yard touchdown catch three plays later after having a touchdown ruling reversed on a red-zone reception in between. That touchdown reception was the 100th of Adams' career and gave the Jets a 17-16 lead. Adams celebrated the occasion by adding an octopus in the fourth quarter, putting the Jets up 23-22 with a career-long 71-yard touchdown catch before extending the advantage to three points by catching the ensuing two-point conversion. To round out this memorable performance, Adams made a sensational 23-yard catch along the sideline followed by a 41-yard reception to set up Breece Hall's game-winning one-yard rushing touchdown with 1:05 remaining. After the best half of Adams' illustrious career, he'll look to put on an encore against the Rams in Week 16.