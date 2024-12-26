Adams (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams, who was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, was spotted off to the side during Thursday's session, so what the wideout is able to Friday will loom large with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. Unless Adams upgrades to full participation to close the week, however, he'll likely head into the weekend with an injury designation.
More News
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Managing hip issue in Week 17•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Leading receiver in Week 16 loss•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Catches 100th TD in 198-yard game•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Piles up 109 yards, TD in Week 14•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Leading receiver in latest loss•