Adams (illness/wrist), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Coach Jeff Ulbrich relayed Friday that Adams is expected to play Sunday, so this report adds to the positive outlook. However, Adams' fantasy managers should check in approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff for confirmation on the star wide receiver's status.
