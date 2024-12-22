Adams caught seven of 13 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Rams.

Coming off a 198-yard, two-touchdown second half in Week 15 against the Jaguars, Adams kept rolling with an 11-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Adams and the entire Jets offense cooled off after that at freezing MetLife Stadium, but the star wide receiver led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards once again. With the hamstring injury that bothered him at the end of his Raiders tenure now a distant memory, Adams should remain a quality fantasy option for a Week 17 road game against the Bills, barring western New York weather even worse than Sunday's frigid but snowless conditions at MetLife Stadium.