Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Adams won't practice Wednesday due to an illness and a sore wrist, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ulbrich didn't suggest that either issue was especially serious, but Adams will still likely need to practice in some fashion by Friday for the Jets to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday against the Colts. Since being acquired from the Raiders on Oct. 15, Adams has gotten off to a slow start to his tenure with the Jets. Through four games, Adams has produced a 20-206-1 receiving line on 39 targets, with his 5.3 yards per target representing a steep decline from his career average (7.8).