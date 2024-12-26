Adams (hip) was present for practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, per Cimini, so his presence for Thursday's session bodes well for his status for Sunday's game against the Bills. The Jets' upcoming injury report will reveal the wideout's official participation level.
More News
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Managing hip issue in Week 17•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Leading receiver in Week 16 loss•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Catches 100th TD in 198-yard game•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Piles up 109 yards, TD in Week 14•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Leading receiver in latest loss•
-
Jets' Davante Adams: Six catches in Week 11 loss•