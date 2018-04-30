Bass re-signed with the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bass will likely be of most service via special teams, but don't be surprised if the 27-year-old is used in several defensive packages in 2018. Last season, Bass registered a career-high 3.5 sacks in 13 games. The arrivals of Avery Williamson, Kevin Minter and Kevin Pierre-Louis could stymie Bass' ability to regenerate that production, but the new contract suggests the Jets still see Bass as a good fit.