Jets' David Bass: Re-signs to stick around in Big Apple
Bass re-signed with the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Bass will likely be of most service via special teams, but don't be surprised if the 27-year-old is used in several defensive packages in 2018. Last season, Bass registered a career-high 3.5 sacks in 13 games. The arrivals of Avery Williamson, Kevin Minter and Kevin Pierre-Louis could stymie Bass' ability to regenerate that production, but the new contract suggests the Jets still see Bass as a good fit.
