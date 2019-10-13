Jets' David Fales: Gets promotion ahead of Week 6
Fales is set to become the team's backup after the Jets released Luke Falk on Sunday, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.
The team elected to let Falk loose just a week after he started a game for them. False got another shot with the Jets on Oct. 4, and as evidenced by this news, has earned the role to back up Sam Darnold for Sunday's game. It will be Darnold's first game after recovering from mononucleosis, so Fales could be thrust in the came should Darnold suffer a setback.
