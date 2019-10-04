Fales signed a contract with the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Fales was released by the Jets heading into the bye week since there was optimism regarding Sam Darnold's (illness) status for Week 5, but Fales will rejoin the team now that Darnold was ruled out. The 29-year-old will once again serve as the backup quarterback behind Luke Falk at Philadelphia on Sunday.