Jets' David Fales: Rejoins Gase for backup job
Fales is signing with the Jets to serve as the backup quarterback Sunday against the Patriots, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
With Sam Darnold battling mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian (ankle) ruled out for the season, Gang Green is left with No. 3 quarterback Luke Falk as the only healthy option under center. Fales spent time in Miami with Jets coach Adam Gase, completing 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two appearances back in 2017.
More News
-
David Fales: Parts ways with Detroit•
-
Lions' David Fales: Inks deal with Detroit•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: In mix for backup job•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Outperforms Osweiler again in loss•
-
Dolphins' David Fales: Outplaying competition for backup role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...