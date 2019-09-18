Fales is signing with the Jets to serve as the backup quarterback Sunday against the Patriots, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With Sam Darnold battling mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian (ankle) ruled out for the season, Gang Green is left with No. 3 quarterback Luke Falk as the only healthy option under center. Fales spent time in Miami with Jets coach Adam Gase, completing 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two appearances back in 2017.