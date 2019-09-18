Jets' David Fales: Reunites with Gase in New York
Fales agreed Wednesday to a contract with the Jets and is slated to serve as the team's backup quarterback Sunday against the Patriots, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
With Sam Darnold battling mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian (ankle) ruled out for the season, Gang Green had been left with No. 3 quarterback Luke Falk as the only healthy option under center. Fales spent time in Miami with Jets coach Adam Gase, completing 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two appearances back in 2017.
