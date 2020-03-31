Jets' David Fales: Signs with Jets
Fales has signed a one-year contract with the Jets, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Fales' previous experience under Jets coach Adam Gase represents an advantage for the backup QB, given the uncertainly with regard to how the NFL offseason will proceed. Fales slots in behind starting QB Sam Darnold, with Mike White also in reserve.
