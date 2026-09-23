Onyemata (groin) underwent core-muscle surgery Wednesday, Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Onyemata was injured during the 20-17 overtime loss to Green Bay in Week 2. He was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday, and while that means he will miss at least four games, he is anticipated to be out longer, though head coach Aaron Glenn expects him back before the end of the season. While Onyemata is out of commission, Darrell Jackson, Jowon Briggs, T'Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips will presumably see more snaps in each game moving ahead.