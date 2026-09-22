The Jets placed Onyemata (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Onyemata injured his groin during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers, and the injury is severe enough for the veteran defensive tackle to spend time on injured reserve. He's required to miss at least four games, so the earliest Onyemata can return is Week 7 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 25. Darrell Jackson and Jowon Briggs are in line for more rotational defensive snaps behind starters T'Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips for as long as Onyemata is on the shelf.