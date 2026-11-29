Onyemata (abdomen, IR) has been downgraded to out for for Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Broncos.

This comes as a mild surprise, as Onyemata said Friday that he expected to be activated from IR on Saturday and suit up Sunday. It's not clear if the veteran defensive lineman has suffered a setback or if the Jets simply aren't ready to clear a space on the roster for him. Onyemata had his 21-day practice window opened Nov. 18, so New York has until Dec. 9 to either activate him or rule him out for the season. The Jets have a Week 13 bye, so Onyemata's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Dec. 13, against Denver.