Jets' Davis Webb: Leaves quality spring impression
Webb may have finished OTAs ahead of Trevor Siemian on the Jets' depth chart at quarterback, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Webb worked as the second quarterback for the final set of OTAs after a strong spring performance and could earn the backup job with continued strong play in training camp. The 2017 third-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut and spent most of the 2018 season on the practice squad, so if he earned the No. 2 job the team could end up holding onto all three quarterbacks. Siemian is unlikely to be cut due to his significant starting experience and since $1 million of his salary is guaranteed.
