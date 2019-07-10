Henderson worked ahead of Trenton Cannon during OTAs and eventually stole some reps from Elijah McGuire, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell during the offseason, likely leaving four or five young players to compete for the No. 4 running back spot. Henderson was selected by Denver in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent most of 2018 on the Jets' practice squad. He'll need to continue his strong work throughout the summer in order to stick around for another season.