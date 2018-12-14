Henderson was promoted to the Jets' 53-man roster Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Henderson had a brief stint on the Jets' active roster earlier this season but has otherwise been on the team's practice squad. The 26-year-old provides depth at running back with Isaiah Crowell (toe) on injured reserve and Trenton Cannon (toe) questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.

