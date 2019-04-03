Henderson signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the Jets on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson appeared in only three games with the Jets in 2018 and had two carries for 19 yards. The 26-year-old appears to be the No. 4 running back with Le'Veon Bell and Elijah McGuire locked into the top-two roles, while Trenton Cannon appears to have the inside track for the No. 3 role.

