Henderson was promoted to the Jets' 53-man roster Saturday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Henderson was released at roster cutdowns at the start of September by the Broncos and has since been on the Jets' practice squad. The 25-year-old should slot in as the team's No. 3 running back behind Isaiah Crowell and Trenton Cannon, but may not have an extended stay with the team as Elijah McGuire is eligible to return off injured reserve in Week 9.

