Jets' De'Angelo Henderson: Sticking with Jets for 2019
The Jets are extending a tender to Henderson, an exclusive rights free agent, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Henderson will stick around in New York to compete for a roster spot after spending most of 2018 on the team's practice squad. The 2017 sixth-round pick was released by the Broncos in early September, losing out to rookie sensation Phillip Lindsay in a battle for the final running back spot alongside Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman. The Jets backfield figures to look much different in 2019, with Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell (neck) potentially getting replaced by free agents and/or draft picks. Powell is scheduled for unrestricted free agency, while Crowell is a candidate to be released during the offseason.
